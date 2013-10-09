HRA 368: Wrap-up October 9, 2013 That's all for today!



I mentioned in the intro that I had some big news today. (Admit it, you skipped straight to the wrap-up to see what it was!) It really is big, at least for me. You know how I've been on a healthy food, healthy lifestyle thingie lately, right? Well, in accordance with my addictive personality, once I get into something that I enjoy, it's hard for me to focus on much of anything else. So I'm finding myself thinking mainly thoughts of "What yummy veggie concoction should I make myself for lunch today?" or "As soon as I finish this stupid SEO site audit I can go take a long hike in the woods." I've also been listening to various audiobooks on paying attention to your "inner guide" while on those walks. Then the other day a thought hit me pretty hard. It went something like "Stop taking on new client work for a bit and figure out what you want to do next." As soon as the thought came to me, it sounded right.



So that's what I'm going to do. I have a few more site audits to wrap up, but that's it. If this sounds like I'm retiring, I'm not. For now I still plan to do the newsletter as I have been. I may or may not take on some SEO consulting projects if they sound interesting (perhaps some in-house training gigs), but I'll probably be raising my minimum fee to make it not feel like a burden. I may start teaching some half-day SEO seminars to the general public, but I'm just not sure yet. I feel as if I just need some time to sort it all out. It's highly possible that if (I mean when) I actually get down to having zero client work, I'll find myself bored and missing it, but somehow I think I'll manage to fill the time. I do, of course, plan to continue (for now) keeping up on all that goes on in the SEO world so that I can keep you all informed and also stay on top of my game. But I can't tell you for sure what the future holds for me as I just don't know yet.



In other news, I managed to run a full 2 miles (in a row) the other day. Surprised myself immensely! But I managed to ignore my nasty ego voice telling me to stop, and instead listened to the smarter inner guide voice who told me I should definitely keep going. The 5K race I signed up for is October 27th. We'll see if I can handle the full 3.1 miles by then.



