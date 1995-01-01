Update For 2015:
Jill Whalen is now ONLY offering personal and business transformational consulting
, rather than SEO services.
Through her 18-years as an SEO consultant, Jill Whalen has proven that your content as well as the way your website is developed are the critical factors in whether it will achieve search engine success. Jill's site audit reviews
, SEO redesign consultations
and in-house trainings
focus on the issues that are stopping your website from receiving all the targeted Google traffic it deserves.
Whether you're starting a new website or have found your current site is no longer bringing you the search engine visitors it used to, you need an experienced SEO consultant like Jill to walk you through the SEO process. She personally works on all projects to ensure that all issues are uncovered and that all SEO recommendations are implemented correctly.Check out our services now to learn more. What to expect when working with Jill Whalen and High Rankings:
Jill will empower your team through tried and true recommendations, advice and training that's customized to your business and website's unique needs.
- An extensive and honest review of your website from a user and search engine perspective
- Answers to why your website isn't performing as well as it should
- Explicit recommendations detailing what search engines and people want to see at your website
- Transparency and education for your entire website team on what is and isn't SEO
- Expert advice that provides long-lasting results
From start to finish, Jill will provide you with a unique learning environment so that your website will succeed long into the future.
If you're looking for a quick-fix SEO strategy, then we're not a good fit. But if you'd like to be educated about SEO best practices that will keep your website optimized long after we've done our job--then we should talk. While our tried and true SEO process is hard work, it will ultimately save your company money
. Learn more about our world-class SEO site audits and SEO training now!As a Boston SEO company, High Rankings is a proud Corporate Member of the Search Engine Marketing New England (SEMNE) networking organization.
